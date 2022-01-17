Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calls Pratik Sehajpal’s mother stupid and later says sorry

- Advertisement -

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal engage in a verbal spat after the latter calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘stupid.

Karan Kundrra tells Pratik that whether he talks to her sister and mother like that, the latter says that ‘stupid is not a big cuss word after which Karan tells Pratik that your mother is stupid.

These words of Karan make Pratik furious. While the duo almost gets physical, housemates stop them.

Karan lost his cool on Pratik but Pratik defended himself saying that stupid is not a big word.

Later in the Weekend ka vaar episode, Salman confronted Pratik and Karan over the fight and Karan apologised, admitting that the comparison he drew was wrong.

Check out the video below.

Side effect of @BeingSalmanKhan advice of taking stand for girl friend, @kkundrra has lost it. Take stand for a right reason. Shame on Kundra to bring the mother in fight. Pratik has become a easy target for him. @BiggBoss @bigboss15__ pic.twitter.com/SWKAg67bKA — Crushlime 1∅ (@Crushlime10) January 15, 2022