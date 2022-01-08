Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal reveals his childhood secret

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15’s finale is one of the most awaited reality show grand finales among audience. Speculations are floating on internet that the controversial show’s finale will take place on January 16th.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and has got immense support from his #PratikFam.

- Advertisement -

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal revealed a childhood secret. Bigg Boss assigned a task to the housemates as the housemates have to write their secrets and they have guess whose secret is it.

Umar read his secret and said when Pratik was young he sold a gold coin and purchased a phone for him even his family memebers could’nt find it.

- Advertisement -

In upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slams Abhijit Bichukale for abusing Pratik Sehajpal

Check out Pratik Sehajpal reveals his childhood secret below: