Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty’s dance is winning hearts; Fans loving #PraSha dance

Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Their  journey with the controversial show has continued from Bigg Boss OTT and they are now among the top contenders to win the show.

All the housemates performed on the title track of Colors upcoming show Hunarbaaz. All looked gorgeous and performed well. But eyes were stuck on Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty’s dance. Pratik hold Shamita in his arms and they did a twirl. Shamita is seen wearing a red saree while seen in black suit.Both were looking adorable together. We simply can’t take our eyes off them.

PraSha fans are loving their dance together. One fan wrote, “These two adorable souls …i can watch them the whole day…. please @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND inki bhi ek performance honi chahiye finale mein… they both are looking amazing together.”

Another fan wrote, “#PraSha trending oml <33 pls i’m so happy this is the first time their tag is trending ahh #PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty”

Check out PraSha fans tweet below:

