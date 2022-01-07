- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat dancing together; #PraNiSha Fans loving their friendship

Bigg Boss 15 house has the best trio friendship since Bigg Boss OTT days they are Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat dancing together; #PraNiSha Fans loving their friendship
Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat dancing together; #PraNiSha Fans loving their friendship
In the latest video which is doing the rounds on social media is the trio dancing together. Bigg Boss OTT trio is having dancing. Nishant as always is teaching Pratik and Shamita some moves. Both are following nicely and enjoying their time together.

Fans tweeted on their cute dance. One fan wrote, “I’m really loving the way they are handling the pressure. 🥰😊 Seizing some fun moments and just being happy. 😘 Whatever the future holds..#ShamitaShetty #NishantBhat #Pratik #BB15”

Another fan tweeted, “OTT guys completely into them enjoying the last week closer to finale … #FriendshipGoals #ShamitaShetty #NishanBhat #PRATIK cheers to their wonderful journey hope @ColorsTV show this in episode or their journey video !! #NiSha #PraNiSha”

PraNiSha
