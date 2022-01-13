Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal wins Ticket to finale task and earns VIP star

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by a couple of weeks. The latest development is that Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP of the house. Shamita Shetty has made him the new VIP. Tejasswi Prakash has been demoted to a non-VIP.

In yesterday’s episode, Tejasswi Prakash angrily tells her why she is so interested in befriending Karan Kundrra. This sparks off a bad catfight between the two.

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss gave a chance to Tejasswi to redeem herself as VIP. A task of Ticket To Finale was conducted between Pratik Sehajpal since housemates chose him to be entitled to the VIP zone and Tejasswi Prakash.

The new task will now decide the fate of two contestants. The task BB cycle shop was organised where there would be two shops, each for Pratik and Tejasswi. They will have to finish a cycle with the help of other housemates. Shamita was the coordinator of this task.

- Advertisement -

During the task, Pratik even hurt his nose, arms but still the played the task and finished it. Hence he emerged as a winner.

However Pratik Sehajpal has won the task. Pratik Fam is super happy as he deserves what he has been waiting for. He is only contestant who is playing fair and strong. We are loving his game in the show. Pratik deserves to be in finale and also deserves to win the show.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal wins Ticket to finale task and earns VIP star below:

Pic of the day



When an Engineer copying from Non-Engineer(Lawyer) how to fix a bicycle 😉😎#PratikSehajpal didn't give up, got hurt below his nose & arms, played well & finally Won.. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/bxiEurFj1x — Anubhav 😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) January 12, 2022