Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat shares adorable video with a heartfelt note for Shamita Shetty

In the video, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are walking hand in hand and adorably cute together. The smile on Shamita’s face totally proves that they so happy together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 has started with a bang, All the contestants were seen supporting by their family and friends. Shamita Shetty also has a favourite connection as her biggest support from Bigg Boss OTT Raqesh Bapat.

He shared a adorable video and captioned, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official”

In the video, Raqesh and Shamita are walking hand in hand and adorably cute together. The smile on Shamita’s face totally proves that they so happy together.

Shamita’s sister Shilpa Shetty was quick to like the video and dropped an adorable comment on Raqesh’s post. “Awwwww,” wrote Shilpa alongside two evil eye emojis.

Both Raqesh and Shamita were in the finals of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded on September 18. While Shamita was declared the second runner-up, Raqesh was in the top 4. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other on the show and even confessed their feelings for each other.

Now, Shamita is currently seen on Bigg Boss 15, where she has Bigg Boss OTT participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat for company. 

Check out Raqesh Bapat shares adorable video with a heartfelt note for Shamita Shetty below:

