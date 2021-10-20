Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat all set to enter as wild card contestant; ShaRa fans are you excited?

If reports are to be believed, Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat might enter Bigg Boss 15.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 returned to our television screens and the drama is already higher than the previous season. Now, to add more to it two wild card contestants might enter the house who can change all the equations of the housemates in the show.

If reports are to be believed, Shamita Shetty's boyfriend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat might enter Salman Khan's show.

Raqesh Bapat who recently divorced his wife Riddhi Dogra formed a bond with Shamita in Bigg Boss OTT. The contestant was among the top five finalists in the Bigg Boss OTT game show.Their budding romance was appreciated by the audience but also became the reason for fights in the previous Bigg Boss house.

Fans fondly call them ShaRa. This will be superb news for ShaRa fans. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to give Shamita Shetty a sweet surprise.

Well, we can’t wait to watch their magical love story come alive on our Television space once again

Check out the post below:

