Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat misses his ladylove Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT with Shamita Shetty, is now missing his lady love. The actor took to his social media account to share a photo with her and it had fans wanting him to enter the house of Bigg Boss.

Raqesh shared a lovely picture with Shamita Shetty and captioned, “Missing vibes ❤️ #shara”. In the picture, Shamita is seen leaning on Raqesh shoulder which is so adorable. He dropped a heart as well.

Fans are already going crazy for this ShaRa moment and others even asked him if he is going to be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita and Raqesh fell for each other when they were locked in the BB OTT house. Even after the show, they were spotted hanging out with each other. Hence, fans rooting for the two to unite in BB 15 doesn’t come as a surprise.

We hope ShaRa moment come true in BB15 house.

Check out Raqesh Bapat misses his ladylove Shamita Shetty below: