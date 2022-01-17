Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai compliments Pratik Sehajpal says’ He indirectly cares for her after Umar Riaz’s eviction

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai is one of the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss 15 and one of the favourite wildcards this season. Umar and Rashami’s bond was loved by the audience.

Umar Riaz got evicted, a few weeks ahead of the finale after his showdown with Pratik Sehjapal. During a task, he got into a physical fight with Sehjapal following which Bigg Boss announced that the audience would decide whether he deserves to be in the show or not. On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan announced Umar’s shocking eviction.

In a recent video shared by fans, Rashami Desai is seen talking to Rajiv Adatia about Pratik Sehajpal. Rashami says, “He is sweet..Umar ke jaane ke baad usne mera indirectly khayaal bhi rakha hain”…Woh aake baat nahi karta tha…usko samaj aata tha she is really sad puch leta tha chai laa du.”

Pratik has always been there for friends and other who need help. He is a gem of a person and stand for others and for the right. Everyone’s favourite is right now Pratik Sehajpal. His game and strong personality is loved by audience and many celebs like, Gauahar Khan, Bipasha Basu and Debina Bonnerjee.

Check out Rashami Desai compliments Pratik Sehajpal says’ He indirectly cares for her after Umar Riaz’s eviction below:

Rash complimenting Pratik and telling Rajiv how Pratik has indirectly cared for her after UR’s eviction…Pratik is such a sweetu 🤧❤️#PratikSehajpal#PratikFam pic.twitter.com/hs4LNSjTER — Jonas (@njaso16712068) January 17, 2022