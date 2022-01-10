Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai can’t stop crying after Umar Riaz’s eviction; UmRash fans heartbroken

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz was eliminated from the show on Sunday. After Rashami Desai broke down into tears and couldn’t stop crying after hearing the news.

Umar Riaz, who got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal last week has been eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced Umar’s name and stated that he was told multiple times to have control of his aggression, but he did not pay any heed and as a result, he has landed up in trouble.

As Salman Khan took Umar’s name, the housemates except for Rashami Desai first felt that it was a prank, they refused to believe it.

Rashami Desai team shared a photo and wrote”Yea Dosti… 🎶🥰 The bond is and will always be better and stronger and we as #Team & #Family want to thank you @umarriazz91 you truly are a gem and we are so glad we got to know you more from the show”.

This proved that Uma Riaz has built the most amount of relationships in this house.

Check out the photos below.