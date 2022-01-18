- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai excited and happy to see her mom and family; Karan Kundrra wants to date her mother

Rashami Desai replies that now she will play the game well and for the last three weeks she was worried about her in Bigg Boss 15

The Bigg Boss 15 gave the contestants to meet the family members, in which everyone had to decide for themselves how long they wanted to talk to their family.

Rashmi Desai took ten minutes to talk to her mother. During this Rashmi Desai got to see a friendly relationship with her mother. She was knowing about everything from her mother.

On the other hand, Rashmi’s mother was giving love to everyone present in the show.

Rashami Desai talks to her mother. She also meets all the other housemates too. She says that Nishant is her favorite contestant. She also asks her to focus on the game.

When her mother says it then Rashami Desai replies that now she will play the game well and for the last three weeks she was worried about her. Her mom jokes that she knows why she was upset, hinting at Umar.

Later, Karan Kundrra tells Rashami Desai that he will date her mother.

