Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai is all hearts for Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 has been making noise since its inception. All the contestants of BB15 entertain us in their different and unique way.

Rashami Desai is avid follower of Bigg Boss and has also been the strongest contestant in her season of BB13.

Rashami Desai is all hearts for Tejasswi Prakash. She is one of the best female contestant of BB15 and one of the strongest one. Everyone loves her antics and unique way of entertaining the audience.

Rashami shared Tejasswi Prakash’s picture on her Instagram story with a heart emoji. She also tweeted, “Watching weekend ka war and have no words to describe”

Tejasswi rose to fame with the show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki and then saw recognition with Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. While playing the role of Ragini Lakshya Maheshwari, she showed layers of grey shade in her character and fans instantly loved her screen presence.

Tejasswi has done reality shows like Kitchen Champion 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Check out Rashami Desai’s post for Tejasswi Prakash below:

Watching weekend ka war and have no words to describe 😬🍀 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 19, 2021