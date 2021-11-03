Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai supports Umar Riaz after fight with Simba Nagpal

- Advertisement -

A recent feed of Bigg Boss 15 has led to an outrage on Twitter. Viewers were shocked to see Simba Nagpal get violent with co-contestant Umar Riaz. In a clip shared on social media, Umar can be seen telling one of the housemates that Simba called him an ‘aatankwadi (terrorist)’ and mocked him for wearing surma.

Social media users expressed their anger at such remarks and behaviour, and the hashtag #JusticeforUmarRiaz started trending.

Simba : “Task mein tu aatankwadi lagta hai, surma nahi lagaya kar”



Is this playing with dignity? How can he pass such comments? WTF😡 Pathetic!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss #UmarRiaz | #UmarArmy | #BiggBoss15pic.twitter.com/L8szcWQmaK — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

Asim Riaz tweeted for his brother It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions .You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.

Himanshi Khurana also tweeted, “Chahe support kro ya nahi kro …. yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt…kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga”

Rashami is also good friends with Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz also supported him. She said, “ Doctor sahab apne aapke bhai ko bohot support kiya hai. Chote bhai ka success is with family ka full support. And u r amazing brother. ❤️❤️❤️ proud of you. Tum day one se sun rahe ho and I feel it’s high time. @asimriaz77.official is rocking today bcoz of #bb13 inshaallah u will be phenomenal bcoz of #bb15.”

Check out Rashami Desai’s post below: