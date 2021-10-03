'Bigg Boss 15': Sahil Shroff reveals his game plan to survive in the show

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Model-Actor Sahil Shroff says his approach to the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to be very simple, specific and that he will be very aware about his surroundings.

Sahil made his debut in Hindi films with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Don’, which released in 2011. He essayed the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who lends a helping hand to co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the wily antagonist in the movie.

He is also known as a contestant on the first season of the reality television competition ‘The Amazing Race Asia’.

Speaking to IANS about what enticed him to be a part of the 15th season, Sahil said: “I just followed the flow of how it happened and the flow of how it happened is by the information they (makers) passed on to me about the show and how they would like my personality to come in the show. Pretty much the gut feeling that I followed.”

Going into a show, where cameras are focussed on you for 24×7 sounds “daunting” to Sahil, who spoke about having a game plan.

“I pictured myself in there and thought there is one minute doing something and the next minute I am doing something else, you can call it a strategy or anything else like an approach… My approach is going to be very simple. It is going to be specific at that point but being very aware,” he said.

Does he fear getting into a controversy?

“I have kept myself out of controversiesa I thought this time it’s about time you face your demons.”

Sahil sees himself lifting the winners trophy of the 15th season, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Colors.

“It’s very hard to gauge that. Knowing myself I have done a few things and gone all the way and wona (And) There are things there are not. All I know is the fact, I can make it all the way for sure.. I am adapting so I am going to adapt myself according to the circumstances as well.”

–IANS

dc/ksk/