‘Bigg Boss 15: Salman grills Rakhi, Tejasswi in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan is seen schooling the contestants, especially Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash, during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

He questions Rakhi on her prediction of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash winning the show, saying why are they keeping an eye on them and adding fuel to create differences between them.

Salman says Rakhi is aware of the facts that are unknown to the makers. The host asks Rakhi: “How do you know so much about the show? Even those conducting are not aware of it.”

- Advertisement -

And then he adds mischievously: “If you have such a problem with Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, just stop looking at them.”

Later, he goes to Tejasswi and questions her as to why she has been picking a fight with everyone this week. He also says that eventually, she is using it to play the sympathy card.

- Advertisement -

Salman also gets angry with her because she has been raising questions on the channel.

He grills her, saying: “You just keep blaming the channel and this is what the audience is not liking about you.”

- Advertisement -

Tejasswi tries to defend herself, but Salman is not ready to listen to her.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.