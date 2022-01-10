Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan praises Pratik Sehajpal says “Issi ne baatein suni hain”

- Advertisement -

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the best and strong contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He has tremendous fan following and he gets immense support from other celebs too.

During yesterday’s weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Debina Bonnerjee praised and came to support Pratik. During the task, Debina tore the picture of Abhijit Bichukale so that Pratik could get ticket to finale. After that she praised him saying that she doesn’t know him but she has seen his game and loved the way he treats everyone.

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan also praised him saying, “Issi ne baatein suni hain iss ghar mein”. Fans were overwhelmed with Salman’s gesture towards Pratik.

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was seen heavily bashing Abhijeet for abusing Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee during a task. He reprimands Abhijeet and asks him about the cuss words he used for Pratik and also asked for his reaction if someone else would have abused his family.

- Advertisement -

He warns him to behave himself and improve his behaviour, otherwise he will have to bear grave consequences. Salman threatened him of walking inside and evicting him mid-week by dragging him by his hair.

Check out Salman Khan praises Pratik Sehajpal says “Issi ne baatein suni hain” below: