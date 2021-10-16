Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Afsana Khan over her ‘buddhi aurat’ comment on Shamita Shetty

- Advertisement -

The Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15 will be aired on Saturday, October 16, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Last week, host Salman Khan bashed Pratik Sehajpal, and this week it is singer Afsana Khan, who has been caught under the radar.

The makers shared a promo of Bigg Boss 15 in which Salman is seen bashing Afsana Khan out for age-shaming and body-shaming Shamita Shetty.

He called Afsana ‘superstar of the season’ and repeated the words that she used for Shamita. Salman told Afsana that she called the Bollywood actress ‘buddhi aurat’, ‘ghar baithne ka time hai tera’, ‘ghatiya aurat’.

Afsana replied saying, “Mein gusse mein thi sir Aap bade ho…. Then Salman replied saying, “ Nahi nahi mein Buddha hoon. Aap naa ek set pattern hai. “

Check out Salman Khan slams Afsana Khan over her ‘buddhi aurat’ on Shamita Shetty below: