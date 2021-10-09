Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan slams Pratik Sehajpal on first Weekend ka Vaar

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15’s first Weekend ka Vaar is here. Bollywood star Salman Khan to host the first weekend Ka vaar and he looked quite annoyed with the contestant.

In the Bigg Boss 15 promo of the first weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan blasted Pratik Sehajpal for the Vidhi Pandya incident.

He told Pratik that he is looking like a fool and if Vidhi wanted she could have tarnished his image. He further goes on to ask Pratik if he would have really not objected to someone messing up with the lock of washroom door had his mother-sister been inside. He schools him about how the game is important for him that his mother-sister.

Salman Khan seems to have even abused Pratik Sehajpal by saying that had his sister been inside and someone put up this sort of act, he would make his life a living hell. It’s been seen how protective Salman Khan is of his sisters Arpita and Alvira.

The promo is already gone viral on social media and fans are already waiting for the episode to air.

Check out Salman Khan slams Pratik Sehajpal on first Weekend ka Vaar below: