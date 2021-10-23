Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 15: Salman says he respects his father, not scared of him

TV show host and standup comedian Maniesh Paul, asks the host of the popular reality show, Salman Khan, if he is still "afraid" of his father.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

In the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, TV show host and standup comedian Maniesh Paul, who was last seen on ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 2’, asks the superstar host of the popular reality show, Salman Khan, if he is still “afraid” of his father.

The normally ebullient actor gives a measured reply, “No, I respect him.” Paul then asks him probingly if he has “ever given false compliments to any actress”. The promo that carries this exchange between the two leaves the question unanswered.

- Advertisement -

Paul also asks Salman if he can shake a leg to the popular track ‘Tan tana tan tan tan tara’, sung by Abhijit Bhattacharya and Sushma Sreshtha for the 1997 movie ‘Judwaa’, co-starring Karishma Kapoor. The episode, to be aired later on Saturday night, will have the answer to this question, too, and another of Paul’s queries: Will Salman say ‘no’ to hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBig wins for Jharkhand, Delhi in National women's hockey C'ship
Next articleDaler Mehndi’s song from ‘Bekhudi’ sets mood for wedding celebrations
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,070FansLike
44,939FollowersFollow
6,356FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US