Bigg Boss 15: Salman says he respects his father, not scared of him

In the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, TV show host and standup comedian Maniesh Paul, who was last seen on ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 2’, asks the superstar host of the popular reality show, Salman Khan, if he is still “afraid” of his father.

The normally ebullient actor gives a measured reply, “No, I respect him.” Paul then asks him probingly if he has “ever given false compliments to any actress”. The promo that carries this exchange between the two leaves the question unanswered.

Paul also asks Salman if he can shake a leg to the popular track ‘Tan tana tan tan tan tara’, sung by Abhijit Bhattacharya and Sushma Sreshtha for the 1997 movie ‘Judwaa’, co-starring Karishma Kapoor. The episode, to be aired later on Saturday night, will have the answer to this question, too, and another of Paul’s queries: Will Salman say ‘no’ to hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’?