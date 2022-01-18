- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s mom Sunanda Shetty praises her game and says ‘You are playing fair’

Shamita Shetty's mother says that she likes to see Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita together. She also sends Raqesh's message to her that he is missing her.

By Glamsham Editorial
With the extension of the show, the contestants will now have to wait a bit more to meet their families in person.

However, in yesterday’s episode, the housemates get a chance to connect with their parents on a special video call. The contestants are overwhelmed with emotions as they speak to their loved ones.

Shilpa Shetty also joins in the conversation and says that Shamita is playing the game with grace. Her mother says that she should start playing for herself. 

Check out the video below.

