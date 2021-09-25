HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share a date night picture

Raqesh Bapat took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself and Shamita Shetty, holding hands.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share a date night picture
Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share a date night picture
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat stepped out for a date on Friday night, their first since stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT house last week. Raqesh took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself and Shamita, holding hands.

Shamita stunned in a nude co-ord set which she teamed with stilettos and minimal makeup, while Raqesh looked dapper in a black shirt and blue denim. The two also posed together for the paparazzi. Raqesh and Shamita met in Bigg Boss OTT house for the first time. Shamita had chosen Raqesh as her connection on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat finally confesses his love for Shamita Shetty
Raqesh shared the date night picture holding hands and captioned, “U & I”  alongside a red heart emoji and the hashtag “ShaRa.”

Fans are already loving their romantic connetion. During their stint on the digital reality show, Raqesh and Shamita grabbed many eyeballs due to their growing closeness and mushy romance. They even admitted to having feelings for each other on the show.

Shamita will soon be seen in Bigg Boss 15 along with her Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant Bhat.

Check out Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share a date night picture below:

Raqesh Bapat
