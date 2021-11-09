Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s much awaited ShaRa Date

- Advertisement -

Raqesh and Shamita Shetty fell for each other earlier this year when they featured together on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Upon his entry over the weekend, Shamita Shetty welcomed Raqesh Bapat with open arms. She teared up on seeing Raqesh and gave him a tight hug. He told her, “I love you”, and gave her a kiss.

In the photos, Raqesh and Shamita are seen truly in love with each other and flaunting their love. They seen dancing holding in each other’s arms.

ShaRa are super happy right now as they got what they were eargely waiting for.

Check out Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s much awaited ShaRa Date photos below: