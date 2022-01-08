- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty becomes a shoulder to cry for Rakhi Sawant

By Glamsham Editorial
A few days back In Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was caught crying during Weekend Ka Vaar after co-contestant Rakhi Sawant made a joke on her while talking to host Salman Khan. Although actor Salman tried to explain to Shamita that it was a joke, she didn’t think the joke was funny. 

Today Shamita’s one fan shared a photo in this photo of Shamita hugging Rakhi Sawant and wrote. “This is Shamita Shetty for you guys. She became a shoulder to cry, for a person who made fun of her shoulder the most! Love you my queen Proud of you.”

Earlier Shamita Shetty also consoles Rakhi that if she goes out, all will be fine and stay strong. Shamita is always there for everyone.

Check out the photo below.

In the photo, Shamita Shetty is hugging Rakhi Sawant as she consoles her in Bigg Boss 15
