Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash fight over captaincy task

In the recent captaincy task of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty decided to remove Tejasswi Prakash from the captaincy race task.

Tejasswi was taken aback by Shamita’s decided to confront her. She asked her that why she took her name when she was not a threat to her.

Tejasswi walks up to Shamita and asks her, “Aap dsperately chahti thi ke aap mujhe pehle round mein he nikal de. Aap chaar logon ke saath milke khelte ho. This looks like Insceurity.

“Shamita responds to her saying, “Don’t use this with me. Main Banna chahti thi captain aur woh mera game hai.”

Check out the video below.