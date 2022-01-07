Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi gets insecure as Karan supports Shamita

- Advertisement -

In an upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are seen engaging in a war of words during the ‘Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat’ task.

In the episode, Tejasswi is seen being sidelined by her beau Karan Kundrra and also reveals her feeling of insecurity because of co-housemate Shamita Shetty.

Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly.

She says: “Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing the dishes. But still she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn’t seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair.”

To which, Shamita responds: “Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear.”

Contestants Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and even Karan support Shamita. They all seem convinced with her argument.

Later, Rakhi Sawant teases Tejasswi by saying: “Really, how Karan supported Shamita today. Shamita is now Shamita Shetty Kundrra.”

Tejasswi gets hurt and asks Karan: “Have you also started blushing now?”

She then starts crying sitting lonely in the corner.