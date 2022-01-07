Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash ask Karan Kundrra if you are getting married will you invite me?

- Advertisement -

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship in Bigg Boss 15 house is discussed and loved a lot. TejRan are discussing about marriage.

The Non-VIP members Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Abhijeet Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal were seen fighting it out to win the TTF task. Amidst all this there was a fun part that happened.

During the task, Tejasswi Prakash jokingly asks Karan if he will invite her for his March wedding. Karan responds to her saying , “Saare kaam dhande toh tune karne hai.. Tejasswi says, “hamari shaadi nahi hai.. Umrao jaan love you… Aree hamari shaadi nahi hai”.

All the housemates get shocked and even ask them what is this love. He further says she has to do many things at his wedding, so she will be there. Umar also tells Tejasswi that he will come to pick her up for the wedding and the latter thanks him.

Tejasswi corrects her and says that Karan and she are not getting married to each other but with someone else. Upon hearing this, Rakhi Sawant breaks into a victory dance. Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz also join her and the dance singing ‘bach gaya bach gaya’. Rakhi even says, “Bach gaya leech se shaadi nahi hogi”.