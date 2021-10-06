Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash entertain the housemates and Bigg Boss as she calls Bigg Boss as her baby

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is giving us lots of drama and entertainment at the same time. All the contestants are trying their best to entertain the audience and keeping up the entertainment level well

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash entertain audience and the housemates with her cuteness. She calls Bigg Boss as her baby and says “humare pyaar ka izhaar kar hi do ab..Main aise rahungi aapko acha lagta hai baby.. Baby don’t do this humare kapde bhej do. She screams hello baby baby…Jay funnily replies saying “Inse kuch hota hi nahi hai”

She is the perfect entertainment package for audience. We want to see more of Tejasswi Prakash in the upcoming episodes as fans are loving her with her cuteness and adorable antics.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’. She has appeared in a number of shows such as ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, ‘Karn Sangini’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.’ She has also appeared in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ as well as ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash entertain the housemates and Bigg Boss as she calls Bigg Boss as her baby below: