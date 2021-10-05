Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s fun conversation with Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian also a big fan of Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara

- Advertisement -

Vishal Kotian appears to be probably the most seasoned celeb in the list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Vishal has been around for over two decades and is a popular face on television.

He is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15 and seems to be entertaining in the last episodes of BB15. During the conversation with Tejasswi Prakash and Jay Bhanushali. Tejasswi says “Tumlog mera mazaak udaa rahe aur baaki sablog aakar mera mazaak udaayenge…Jay responds saying hum sabko bol denge yeh right sirf humne hi liya hai because we are the first person jisne antic piece ko pakda hai . Vishal replies saying he entered Bigg Boss 15 with her and for Jay he is that he doesn’t know he is a big fan of his daughter Tara.

Vishal soon turned to costume dramas with Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev where he played Lord Hanuman. His other mythological shows are Mahabharat and Vighnaharta Ganesha. It was, however, his turn as Birbal in TV shows Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal that gave him a new popularity.

Tejasswi Prakash has done many TV shows like Swarangini, Khattron Ke Khiladi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and many more.

Jay Bhanushali has done movies and TV Shows and also a host. Many celebs are a fan of his daughter as they share cute reels of her on Instagram.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s fun conversation with Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian in Bigg Boss 15 also a big fan of Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara below: