Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s glamorous promo will leave you speechless

Bigg Boss 15 will be starting for 2nd Oct 2021 and the makers are teasing us with the upcoming new promo of BB15 contestants. We are super excited for BB15.

The makers have released a new promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash. In the Bigg Boss 15 promo, Tejasswi is seen wearing a silver dress and looking absolutely gorgeous. She is seen dancing to ‘Paani Paani Ho Gayi’ song.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’. She has appeared in a number of shows such as ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, ‘Karn Sangini’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.’ She has also appeared in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ as well as ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’.

Four names were announced officially. They included television actress and model Donal Bisht, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ runners-up Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 p.m. and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s glamorous promo will leave you speechless below: