Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra team up to fight against other jungle vaasi

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is the hottest topic of discussion on social media. With popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejaswwi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and many others, the show is already rocking the TRP charts.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, housemates are in for a major shock. As Bigg Boss had expelled the Gharwasis from the main house and locked it. Now, all the contestants including the Junglewasis are given an opportunity to go back.

- Advertisement -

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi’s bond that is grabbing eyeballs. In a recent promo video, one could see Tejasswi getting all protection of Karan and slamming Pratik Sehajpal for getting into a fight. Tejasswi and Karan are on a roll and fans are loving their new friendship bond. Tejasswi enters their fight in support of Karan and Jay Bhanushali screams at her saying, ‘Just because he is in your team, you can’t be supporting wrong person.’ Fans call them as TejRan.

In the previous episode, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were shown the door by the housemates for their poor performance in the show. On the other hand, Nishant Bhat, captain of the house, nominated eight people – Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra team up to fight against other jungle vaasi below:

Finally #KaranKundrra expressed his feelings to #TejasswiPrakash



Karan – I am very fond of you but its difficult for me to express my feelings because I am very shy#TEJRAN is happening folks



Lets Celebrate 🥳#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/6in0GuFOLK — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) October 18, 2021