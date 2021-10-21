Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash says “I will keep a watch on you” Karan Kundrra; TejRan fans are you listening?

- Advertisement -

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are stealing hearts with their super cute chemistry and growing bond inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Fans are already rooting for this new Jodi in BB15.

Fans of TejRan are super happy as they got more stuff related to their favs.

The makers shared a video in which Tejasswi is seen promising to help Karan with his anger management. In the video, we see Karan talking about him struggling with his anger issues. Tejasswi tells him that she’ll take care of it whenever it will get out of control.

However, she adds that he cannot let everything thing affect him. He promises to watch over him and help him with the same. “You have me,” she says and the promo ends there.

It seems the audience finds their bonding real inside the house. Aww we are totally loving their new friendship bond in the BB15 house.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash says “I will keep a watch on you” Karan Kundrra below: