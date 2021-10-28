Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash searching for Karan Kundrra; an adorable TejRan moment for fans

- Advertisement -

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s moments in Bigg Boss 15 are being loved by fans. They are now fondly referred to as #TejRan on Twitter. While they might not be aware of that, the two are certainly giving fans some cute moments to cherish.

In the upcoming episode, Tejasswi is searching for Karan Kundrra. She asks, “ Kundrri kaha gaya”?. Akasa teases her saying, “ Dil ki aakhon se dekh “. He comes and she says, “ Taareef kar” He blushes. She says she is keeping her hair one side ahead and one side back . In between their conversation Akasa sings Kaatun Kaise Raatan Oh Saawre?.Karan smiles at her and says “Iss Karya mein gaana gaana aapko koi jaroorat hai?”

While Tejasswi is turning out to be the entertainer of the season, Karan’s made headlines for his fight with Pratik. He then talked about walking out of the show and also how he is worried how his career is at stake as his reputation is going for a toss.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash searching for Karan Kundrra an adorable TejRan moment below: