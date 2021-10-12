Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian entertain the audience as Goons

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is getting entertaining day by day. The contestants are doing everything possible the audience hooked to the show.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishan Kotian are dressed as Goons (Daaku) for the task.

The housemates are seen portraying the characters of goons with guns in their hands. The contestants are seen having fun in the task where everyone is dressed up as ‘daakus’ from the 80s. Tejasswi is a stylish goon and woos other male goons.

Tejasswi says, “Chamiya bani hoon na mere Daaku ki.. Daaku Vishu aapka focus mujpe rahe hai “ They are both entertaining us like crazy. We are totally loving the fun side of Tejasswi, Vishal and Jay. This trio never fails to entertain us.

In the last episode, we saw ugly fights between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Pratik Sehajpal. While getting the map in the morning, Pratik was blocking Ieshaan. Later, he warned Pratik to not use physical force as he got hurt. This leads to a massive fight between the two, where Ieshaan tells Pratik that despite Salman Khan’s warning, he hasn’t changed a bit, and even uses cuss words.

