Bigg Boss 15 to see Simba, Umar slug it out in the ‘Sultani Akhaada’

- Advertisement -

Invited by their superstar host, Salman Khan, to fight it out in the ‘Sultani Akhada’, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz, both ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants who seem to be getting on each other’s nerves all the time, engaged in a verbal joust.

And, sources say, Simba, who’s a model and actor, emerged as the winner, having secured the most number of votes from his housemates. His witty replies apparently tilted the balance of opinion in his favour. And in the second round, where the two of them had to literally wrestle with each other, Simba managed to pin Umar down to the ground for the maximum number of times.

- Advertisement -

The truth about the story doing the rounds will only be known once the episode goes on air later on Saturday night.