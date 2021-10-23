Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 15 to see Simba, Umar slug it out in the ‘Sultani Akhaada’

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Invited by their superstar host, Salman Khan, to fight it out in the ‘Sultani Akhada’, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz, both ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants who seem to be getting on each other’s nerves all the time, engaged in a verbal joust.

And, sources say, Simba, who’s a model and actor, emerged as the winner, having secured the most number of votes from his housemates. His witty replies apparently tilted the balance of opinion in his favour. And in the second round, where the two of them had to literally wrestle with each other, Simba managed to pin Umar down to the ground for the maximum number of times.

- Advertisement -

The truth about the story doing the rounds will only be known once the episode goes on air later on Saturday night.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKrushal Ahuja recalls learning badminton for ‘Rishton Ka Manjha’
Next articleT20 World Cup: Australia clinch a tense win in low-scoring match against SA
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,070FansLike
44,939FollowersFollow
6,356FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US