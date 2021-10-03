'Bigg Boss 15': TV celebrity Mouni Roy all set to amp up show's oomph quotient

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) The reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which premiered on Saturday night with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh in their elements, will feature popular ‘Naagin’ actress Mouni Roy on its second night.

Roy will be the special guest, presented in her ‘apsara’ avatar. In a beautiful white dress, she will perform to the hit number ‘Raat Ka Nasha Abhi’ from Santosh Sivan’s 2001 film ‘Asoka’, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Apart from performing the dance number, Roy will keep the contestants engaged in a fun game called ‘First Impressions’. In this game, the contestants will have to name three of their counterparts who are their least favourite.

Famous for playing Shivanya in ‘Naagin 1’, Roy made her Hindi film debut in Reema Kagti’s sports drama ‘Gold’. The actress will now be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, where she’ll be in the company of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air every?Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on COLORS.)

–IANS

