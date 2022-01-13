- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz grateful for Umar Army and Asim Squad for million tweets

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ crosses 15 million tweets which doesn’t seem to stop

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 15 Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz grateful for Umar Army and Asim Squad for million tweets pic courtesy Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz grateful for Umar Army and Asim Squad for million tweets pic courtesy Instagram
PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ crosses 15 million tweets which doesn’t seem to stop. Umar Riaz who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 has been receiving tremendous love on social media.

So much that he has have already termed him a winner by trending PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ.

Umar Riaz was among the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and it was being predicted that he will be in the top 5. However, he got evicted and his fans were furious.

Many demanded that Umar should be brought back to the show. Post eviction, Umar Riaz conducted a live chat with his fans on social media and managed to make a record of his own with the same.

Asim Riaz shared a post and wrote” 15 million tweets for @realumarriaz Thank you guys so much.

The million tweets are still counting and is already crossing it beyond limits.

Check out the photo below.

