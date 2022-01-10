Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz evicted; fans trend Unfair Eviction of Umar

- Advertisement -

On the Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he failed to get audience’s support in order to stay in the game.

All the housemates were shock, especially his close friends Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai.

During the week, we saw Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Bigg Boss declared that Umar’s fate will now be decided by the audience votes and if he fails to get enough votes, he will be kicked out of the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Fans came in support for Umar and tweeted. One fan wrote, “You are never alone. Spirit always has your back, even in those desperate moments when everything seems hopeless. #UmarRiaz PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ #UnfairEvictonOfUmar

Another fan wrote, “Inspite of everything that happened this is what he did while leaving the show! @realumarriaz

there’s no one like you! PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ #UnfairEvictonOfUmar”

After eviction Asim shared a photo with Umar beside him. This photo was loved by many people. Riaz Brothers stay strong comments like this flooded on the picture.

Check out the tweets below: