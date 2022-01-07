Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz makes Pratik Sehajpal understand during the task

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 witness many fights and controversies. All the contestants are ready for finale episode and wants to win Ticket to finale task.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, during the Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat task Bigg Boss announce next topic is ‘Ahankar’. Pratik selects Abhijit for this topic and he starts the debate.

Later the points said by Pratik were not valid as per the term ‘Ahankar’. Umar Riaz comes in and explains him. Umar says, “Jaise maine tere saath koi galati ki.. Teri galati bhaiyaa maine jo kia woh sahi kia that is ego proudness I me myself is not ego.



In previous episode in Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz too pushed Pratik in anger but no action was taken against him. Bigg Boss left it to the audience to decide through votes and thus Umar was not evicted.