Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal hug each other; Fans loved their sportsman spirit

Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 after he failed to get the audience’s support in order to stay in the game. All the housemates were in a state of shock, especially his close friends Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai.

Recently Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

After pushing Pratik Sahajpal, questions were raised on Umar Riaz’s actions, although Pratik Sehajpal also decided to forget the old things by shaking hands with Umar while going out of the house.

One fan wrote, “Most organic rivalry of this season n both respected each other game as competitors @BiggBoss instead of #tejrun if you would have more promoted umar n #PratikSehajpal rivalry or shown #PraNish FRDSHIP then this show would be hit DESERVING WINNER PRATIK

Check out the photos below.

Inspite of everything that happened this is what he did while leaving the show! @realumarriaz there’s no one like you!



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ#UnfairEvictonOfUmar pic.twitter.com/kZlp0fw6WS — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨👑 (@teamumartweetz) January 9, 2022