Bigg Boss 15: Vishal feels he is a strong contender for VIP zone

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, contestants will face the challenge announced by Bigg Boss for entering into the ‘VIP Zone’

Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a ‘VIP member’ of the house. Of course Jay and Vishal claim to be deserving VIP members. Vishal even says, “I am a very strong player in this game”, while Karan asserts that he is willing to enter the zone.

Also there is a special moment inside the house when Karan gifts a necklace to Tejasswi and in fact ties it around her neck. On the other side Shamita and Raqesh can be seen dancing together.