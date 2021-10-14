29.4 C
Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian protests to VishwaSuntree to get back the luggage of Tejasswi Prakash

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that the Vishwasuntree calls Vishal Kotian and asks his what is in his heart.

By Glamsham Editorial
Akbar Birbal fame Vishal Kotian is known for his comic skills and his blinded love for the Vishwasuntree in the Bigg Boss house 15.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that the Vishwasuntree calls Vishal Kotian and asks his what is in his heart. To this he replies that, “What is the fault of Teja? She looks like a man in Karan Kundrra’s clothes and when she comes near me, I can get the scent of Karan Kundrra.”

Tejasswi is seen doing funny acting in the background, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

Later Vishal tells the Vishwasuntree, “If you want you can take all my underwears but please give the luggage of Tejasswi”, which leaves everyone in splits.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss 15 below:

