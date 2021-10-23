Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Kundrra gets emotional after Salman Khan slams him over fight with Pratik Sehajpal

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a lot of buzz since its inception. This week was quite stressful for the contestants after Vishwasuntree announced its the last week of a jungle theme. The fight to enter the main house turned interesting after Bigg Boss announced ‘BB Money Task’.

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will bash Karan Kundrra for going physical and pinning Pratik Sehajpal down.

He asks Pratik, “Pratik, Karan pinned you down. If Jay had done this to you, what would have been your reaction?” Pratik replies, “I would have been out of the show right now.” Karan then explains to Salman that whatever Pratik do affects him. He breaks down and apologises to Pratik for his actions.

Salman also questioned Jay Bhanushali for his logic behind saving Rs 25 lakh and not supporting Pratik in the game being his partner.

Check out Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar below: