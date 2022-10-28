Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik flirts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and says I love you

Bigg Boss house was turned into girls and boys hostel. Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were paired with Nimirt Kaur, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul, and Gori respectively.

The girls had to convince their warden Archana Gautam to make calls to their lovers who were in boys hostel. Meanwhile, boys were seen convincing their security guard Sajid Khan to talk to their girlfriends who were in the girls hostel.

During the task, Abdu was seen talking to Nimirt Kaur over a phone call and flirting with her. All the housemates were seen fliting with each other during the fun task.

Abdu gets to talk to Nimrit in the task over a phone call. He says, “How are you.. I am good I miss you.. Ill come and help you in exam..i miss you and I love you more”

Check out Abdu Rozik flirts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Bigg Boss 16 below: