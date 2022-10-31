scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik flirts with Soundarya Sharma

Singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik is undoubtedly one of the cutest contestants of Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik is undoubtedly one of the cutest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 . Not just the housemates and fans but even host and superstar Salman Khan feels so.

There were some contestants who thought Abdu required a guardian to stay in the reality show, but Salman made it very clear that the young star understands the game as well as the people of the house very well.

Abdu flirts with Soundarya saying, “You are so beautiful 🧿😂” Please give your number 😂🧿”

Check out Abdu Rozik flirts with Soundarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 16 below:

