Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik pours his heart out to Shiv Thakare says he is sad and missing his family

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting day by day. Meanwhile, a rift was created between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. However, Abdu talked it out with the duo.

Abdu Rozik shared with his friends that he is missing his family and friends outside the house. He said that he is feeling lonely.

Abdu also complained to his good friend Sajid Khan about Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Later, he told MC Stan that whenever he talks to Nimrit, Shiv makes faces. Abdu was jealous of Shiv and Nimrit’s close bond.

Abdu kept saying that Shiv has changed. He did not like it that Shiv and Nimrit are spending so much time together as Abdu has feelings for the actress.

Meanwhile, Sajid made Abdu understand that if there’s any housemate who loves him unconditionally, it is Shiv hence he should not judge him.

Finally, Abdu talked it out with Shiv Thakare and revealed why he is sad. He also said that everyone keeps talking in Hindi so he doesn’t understand anything.

Abdu also said, “When people are sad, I am there for everyone but when I’m sad, nobody comes for me.” Shiv holds his ears and apologises to Abdu.

Check out Abdu Rozik pours his heart out to Shiv Thakare says he is sad and missing his family in Bigg Boss 16 below: