Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reveals he was in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik felt sad and confessed to Sajid Khan that he loved Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik reveals he was in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia pic courtesy twitter
In the December 15 episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik felt sad and confessed to Sajid Khan that he loved Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He has moved on from his feelings now, the Tazik singer said.

Abdu was talking to his good friend Sajid Khan in the house, who asked him to ‘be a man’. Not only this, Sajid also told Abdu that Nimrit has a boyfriend outside the house. Meanwhile, the episode also saw Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam get into a massive fight in the house.

Later, Sajid and Abdu were chatting where the former said that Nimrit has a boyfriend outside the BB house so Abdu should keep his feelings in check. Abdu agreed that he used to love Nimrit before.

Later, Nimrit breaks down and Abdu tries to console her. However, she pushes him away. Abdu even apologised to her.

