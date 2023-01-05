Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik And Shiv Thakare’s ShiBduLeela is making us blush

This season of Bigg Boss has fans rooting for various contestants. However, one housemate who has won over everyone is Abdu Rozik.
The Tajikistan singer-blogger has impressed fans and fellow contestants with his immensely likeable personality.
Abdu Rozik is playing dress-up and joking around with Shiv Thakare. He is seen wearing a towel over his head to mimic a woman’s costume and laughing with Shiv. The two are acting like a couple flirting with one another. They “dance” and go on a “bike ride”.
Looking at them we also see feel like blushing. Shiv and Abdu are so cute together.
Bromance at it's best! #Shibdu. 🤟🏻— Voot Select (@VootSelect) January 4, 2023
Tag your bro below and watch #BiggBoss16 tonight, Before TV only on #VootSelect.#BiggBoss #BiggBossOnVootSelect #BB16OnVS #BiggBoss24hrsLive #ShivThakare #AbduRozik @ShivThakare9 @beingsalmankhan @colorstv pic.twitter.com/xVBgByjLbx