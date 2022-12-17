'Bigg Boss 16': Abdu Rozik's exit shocks housemates

The upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ will shock housemates and audiences alike as Abdu Rozik will be asked to leave the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye.”

The housemates get the shock of their life and are left in tears after hearing this. Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer are seen in tears. Abdu gets emotional before leaving the house.

There are rumours that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

However, it is unclear if he will be back or not.