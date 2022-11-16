scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss 16': All housemates rebel against Archana Gautam

By Glamsham Bureau
In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 16”, all housemates will be seen revolting against the show’s most controversial contestant Archana Gautam.

In the episode, Archana will be seen not listening to the captain and not completing her household duties. All the inmates will go against her since she keeps sleeping and is unwilling to do her duties.

All the housmates will throw Archana’s belongings in the jail. Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan will be seen lifting the mattress on which Archana is sleeping.

As Archana is not performing her duties, Ankit Gupta is now doing them.

