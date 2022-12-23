Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gets eliminated by housemates?

It looks like Bigg Boss 16 is finally going witness an elimination this week. During the nomination task, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala landed in the danger zone after being voted out by the housemates.

Ankit was saved by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary by sacrificing Rs 25 lakh from prize money. But it seems like Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates.

According to The Khabri, Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show.

During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually he has been evicted.